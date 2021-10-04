Mumbai: Raj Anadkat, who plays the role of Tappu in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, took to social media and penned down a heartfelt note for his late co-star Ghanshyam Nayak. Raj shared a picture with his ‘Nattu Kaka’ aka Ghanshyam Nayak and talked about fond memories with him from their make-up room. Raj revealed that he used to share make-up with Ghanshyam Nayak and added that his hard work and dedication was ‘commendable’.Also Read - Nattu Kaka’s Death: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta Shares Last Picture With Ghanshyam Nayak

"Me and kaka was sharing a makeup and he had come on set after a long time. He entered the room and said ' aaav beta kem che' I took his blessings and he was so happy coming back on set after so many days. He asked me about my family and said 'saras, bhagwan badhanu bhalu Kare'. His dedication and hard work at such age was commendable," the actor wrote.

Raj Anadkat further added that he will never forget the anecdotes that 'Nattu Kaka' aka Ghanshyam Nayak used to share. "Will never forget those anecdotes he used to share. Kaka you will always be remembered," he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Anadkat (@raj_anadkat)

Ghanshyam Nayak passed away on Sunday, October 3. He was 77 and was battling cancer. His last rites were held in Mumbai on October 4. Several Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors including Dilip Joshi, Mummun Dutta visited to pay final tribute to the actor.

In September 2020, Nayak underwent surgery at a Mumbai hospital after he was diagnosed with a lump in his neck and he underwent surgery to remove it. He had informed Times of India that there was not one, but eight glands were removed from his neck. He was quoted as saying, “Eight knots were removed. And, I really don’t know how so many had formed. Those knots have been sent for further testing but I have faith in God, jo bhi karega achcha hi karega.”

May his soul rest in peace!