Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Gurucharan Singh aka Roshan Singh Sodhi who left the popular sitcom in 2020, has now opened up about why he quit the show. In a recent interview, Gurucharan Singh was asked if the reports of him leaving the show due to delay in payments were true. However, the actor refused to comment on the same. "Hum pyaar mohabbat se aage badhna pasand karna chahte hain (I want to move forward with love and respect.). There are some other reasons I don't want to talk about," Gurucharan Singh told ET Times.

Moreover, the actor also revealed that his father underwent surgery at the time when he has left the show. He refused to give further information about the same and added, "Well, my Dad had undergone surgery around the time I quit the show. There were a few other things I had to address and life went on. There were a few other reasons I quit but don't want to talk about that. Whatever work I had done until Covid-19 hit, we worked together with love and affection as a team."

On being asked if he will return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Singh said, "God knows, I don't know. Agar rab ki marzi hogi toh (If God wishes) I will return. But nothing as such for now. Last time too, I hadn't expected or planned, it just happened."

Taking about the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular Indian television comedy shows running for over a decade. Recently, the show completed 13 years. Recently, Ghanshyam Nayak, who used to play the role of Nattu Kaka in the show passed away.