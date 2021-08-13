Mumbai: BTS enjoys massive popularity in India. Several Indian actors have repeatedly expressed their love for the K-pop septet. Latest on this list is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Raj Anadkat.Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Soaks up The Sun With Breathtaking Mountain View - See Pic

Raj, who plays the role of Tappu in the popular sitcom took to social media in which he can be seen dancing to BTS' latest song Permission To Dance. In the video, Raj is wearing a colourful t-shirt that reads, "No bad vibes" as he enjoys and dances freely on Permission To Dance. Sharing the video, the young actor used the hashtag Permission To Dance and tagged BTS members – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

However, fans were quick to notice Raj's choice of song and took to the comment section asking if he is a BTS ARMY member as well. For the unversed, BTS fans are collectively known as its ARMY. "Hey Raj are u an army???," one of the fans wrote and dropped a purple heart emojis. Another social media user wrote, "Yes, we don't need permission to dance."

BTS hasn’t visited India yet but they enjoy a huge fanbase here. Last year, the group said that they would travel to India once the pandemic is over.

Talking about Raj Anadkat, he often shares funny and trendy videos on social media. He is also a vlogger and often shares several funny videos on YouTube as well. Take a look:

On the other hand, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular Indian television comedy shows running for over a decade. Recently, the show completed 13 years.