Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta and Tappu aka Raj Anadkat are good friends and they often share videos on social media. However, it seems like Munmun Datta’s recent Instagram video and Raj’s comment on the same was not taken well by the social media users.Also Read - TRP Report Top 5 Week 26: Anupamaa Maintains Top Spot, Indian Idol 12 Out Of Race | See Full List

Munmun Dutta took to Instagram sharing a reel in which she can be seen participating in a social media trend. Raj was quick to drop the fire emoji in the comment section. However, he is now facing flak from people for the same. Several fans replied to Raj’s comment. While one of the social media user wrote, “@raj_anadkat waah bhai aunty pata lee,” another person wrote, “naa khoon kharaba na shor sharaba aunty patane ka faida hai.” Several people went on to ask Raj if he is dating Munmun. Also Read - Taarak Mehta's Bhide aka Mandar Chandwadkar Pays Tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam, Leaves Fans Stunned With His Singing Skills

However, some if the fans also stood in support of Raj and Munmun and asked them to ignore trolls. “@raj_anadkat and @mmoonstar Let some of dirt-filled minds keep vomiting, they’ll just show that by which their mind is full of. Don’t take them seriously,” one of the fans wrote. Another fan also asked Raj not to focus on the negativity. Also Read - Jethalal Aka Dilip Joshi Had No Work For a Year Before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ‍♀️ (@mmoonstar)

This is also not the first time that Raj commented on Munmun’s post. They often share videos and comment on each other’s posts.

Talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Munmun Dutta plays the role of Babita ji while Raj plays the role of Jethalal’s son Tappu. While Munmun has been part of the show for years now, Raj recently joined the cast after Bhavya Gandhi left the show.