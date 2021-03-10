Actor Nia Sharma is known for her bold avatar both on and off the screen. With that incredible body and those killer looks, the actor can make even a piece of rag do wonders on her. After rocking the Instagram with her bikini pictures, Nia now posted a set of new photos flaunting her perfect waistline in a pair of black denim and a matching blouse. Also Read - Ab Kya Jaan Logi! Rashami Desai's Fans go Gaga Over Her Bold Photoshoot in Deep Neck Dress

Nia, who loves to experiment with her styling, donned a pair of rugged black denim and paired it with a halter-neck top that came with a peephole detailing and full sleeves. The Jamai 2.0 star wore a pair of black boots to make the whole look appear edgier. While her fans are always supporting her and are seen totally in awe of her fashionable looks, this time, they left some super interesting comments on the post. Also Read - Facebook Tests Feature To Share Instagram Reels on News Feed: Know How You Can Make One

While one of Nia’s fans called her ‘tabahi’, another social media user wrote, “Ufffff🔥… does anyone know police well.. coz this girl just stole my heart 😍😍😍” (sic). Check out the comments here: Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor is a Desi Mermaid in Her Blue Lehenga Designed by Massi Padmini Kolhapure

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

On the work front, Nia Sharma recently garnered rave reviews for her web-series Jamai 2.0 in which she was paired with Ravi Dubey once again. The show was released to a massive buzz with Nia flaunting her incredible bikini body in style in the episodes. What do you have to say about her all-black avatar though?