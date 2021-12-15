Mumbai: The internet queen Urfi Javed has once again grabbed the limelight as she stepped out in Mumbai on Tuesday. Grabbing all the eyeballs, she was spotted by paparazzis and as usual, her outfit is what will take your attention. The photos and videos of Urfi are surfacing through the internet. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a collar satin crop top that comes with a front cut-out and has a thread going to the sides. She teamed it up with a pink satin skirt that comes with a side cut-out, flaunting her high waist and toned legs. She completed it with a beige-coloured high heels and a silver locket.Also Read - Urfi Javed Grooves To Gayle’s Song But Her Weird Outfit Once Again Grabs Attention, Fans Say 'Fruit Wali Jaali Pehni Hai'

For the glam, she opted for subtle makeup, kohl in eyes, a dash of lipstick, and hair styled in braids. Well, she definitely looks hot in yet another weirdly bold outfit. Also Read - Urfi Javed Gets Trolled Again For Buttoning up Pants on Camera For Instagram, Netizens Say ‘Kya Dikhana Chahte Ho’

Check Out Her Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Also Read - Urfi Javed Goes Bold as She Crosses 2 Millions on Instagram, Poses in Yellow Bra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)



Netizens reacted to her new look and trolled her for the same. While one user commented, “Iski kya problem hain?? I mean iam okay with this types of clothes but ye ghar se baahar aise hi nikalti hain kya??, another wrote, “Bhai tailor ko kapde jyada diya karo Taki vah pura seal paye aadha kapda bhej kar tumhen ullu banaa raha hai vah.”

Check Reactions:

Earlier, Urfi shared a video grooving to Gayle’s song ‘abcdfu’. She captioned the video, “Actually yeah everybody except your dog !!” In the video, she can be seen clad in a bra teamed up with a literally net cover-up and white pair of pants. She teamed up her look with kohl in eyes, subtle makeup, and a dash of lipstick. She tied her hair in a ponytail. She definitely looks hot in the bold outfit as she flaunts her perfect curves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)



Not very long ago, Urfi was heavily criticized for copying Kendell Jenner and Bella Hadid’s dresses. She even claimed that she looked better than Jenner in the clothes.

Your thoughts on her latest look?