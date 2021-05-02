Mumbai: TV actor Tannaz Irani, who was seen on Apna Time Bhi Aayega, has been replaced from the show over a ‘random call’. She revealed that it happened after she expressed concerns over travelling to Goa for the shoot amid a coronavirus spike in the country. According to her, the makers replaced her abruptly, without even discussing the possibility of a solution. Also Read - Haryana Imposes Complete Lockdown For 7 Days From Tomorrow, Essential Services Exempted

In an interview with an entertainment portal, she said, "It was a random call; they told me that I was required to shoot every day, as my character is pivotal. They went on to add that they have thought it through and since I can't travel to Goa, they are replacing me. I am shocked and confused. If something like this can happen with a senior artiste like me, I can only imagine the state of newcomers. I have been replaced and I can't do anything about it. What if I had to tell the production house that I wasn't satisfied with my track and wouldn't continue on the show? I would have been labeled as unprofessional. Why is it always that an actor has to suffer? Why aren't we given our due?"

"Given the current situation, I wouldn't have been allowed to travel back to Mumbai to see my children. I do not have anyone to look after them, and can't expect my husband (Bhakhtyar) to take care of everything, including their online classes. Besides, I have already been infected with COVID-19 once. So, my family is bound to get worried for me. Having said that, I was not completely averse to the idea, but it's a big decision, and I wanted to discuss it", Tannaz added.

On the other hand, a source from the production house said that there they had no other option but to replace her. The source explained that Tannaz is the antagonist of the show and they were not able to adjust the story without her character. “Tannaz is the antagonist of the show, one of its main characters. Of course, we discussed with her, but she told us that she wouldn’t be able to join us in Goa. We managed without her for 15 days and even tweaked the storyline to accommodate her absence. But, there is no clarity about when the shoot will resume in Mumbai. So, for how long can we adjust without her character? The show has to go on as a lot of people depend on it for their livelihood”, the source added.