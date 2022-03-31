Tejasswi Prakash Goes Braless, Pulls Off a Sultry Look Like a Boss at Awards Show - See Pics

Tejasswi goes braless at red carpet: Actor Tejasswi Prakash was one of the many attendees at the recently held fashion awards where the who’s who of the film and the TV industry were present. The Naagin 6 actress made sure all eyes remained on her as she walked the red carpet at the event wearing a striking blue pantsuit. The highlight of her look was the edgy styling and the fact that she flaunted a lot of decolletage by going braless for this fashionable appearance.Also Read - 'Meri GF Hai, Ye Nahi Jhel Sakta Main...' Karan Kundra Declared Teja's Hero as he Slams Paps For Mobbing Tejasswi Prakash - Watch Viral Video

Tejasswi wore a royal blue coloured pantsuit that, on paper, looked pretty simple to wear but the actor totally slayed it by giving her own stylish touches to it. The Bigg Boss 15 winner pulled off that oversized pantsuit in a way that not many divas could have with such ease. Tejasswi teamed up her shiny blue pantsuit with a pair of statement earrings, sleek heels and a wet hairdo. That pair of footwear seemed a bit off in the overall look. Probably a sharp pair of pumps or boots with heels could have looked better. But nevertheless, this is one look that would remain one of the most memorable fashionable appearances of the actor for a long time.

Check Tejasswi Prakash’s pictures in a sultry blue pantsuit here:

Tejasswi was joined by the likes of Bollywood biggies such as Ajay Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha among others. Sophie Choudry, Palak Tiwari, Shreya Pilgaonkar, Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Rannvijay Singha, Dino Morea, Aahana Kumra, Sonallii Seygall, and Kabir Khan among others were also clicked on the red carpet of the event.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi’s boyfriend, actor Karan Kundrra recently lashed out at the paparazzi for mobbing his girlfriend when she was leaving the sets of Naagin 6. The actor, in a viral video, said he’s pretty serious about Teja’s security and wouldn’t deal with any lapse in the same. He also told the paparazzi that both he and his girlfriend respect the photographers a lot but that doesn’t mean that they will let them barge into their house or create trouble for them. Your thoughts on Tejasswi’s blue look though?