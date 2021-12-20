Tejasswi Prakash bikini pics: Actor Tejasswi Prakash has emerged as one of the leading contestants in the ongoing TV show, Bigg Boss 15. The Swaragini actor is popular for calling a spade a spade and also for her beautiful chemistry with fellow contestant Karan Kundrra. However, her fans can’t stop gushing over her beauty on social media after she recently appeared in a bikini on the show.Also Read - Vishal Kotian Breaks Silence On Devoleena-Abhijit Kiss Controversy, Says Not Tejasswi But Shamita Is Wrong | EXCLUSIVE

During a task in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi could be seen rocking a powder blue coloured bikini set. She styled her hot bikini look with giant hoops and a polka-dotted sarong to go with the blue bikini. Now while she took everyone’s breath away with her bikini avatar in the house (especially Karan), her fans seemed totally excited to see her looking this confident and fabulous. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena-Pratik The Next Lovebirds After Karan-Tejasswi? Watch Video

Check out these bikini photos of Tejasswi Prakash going viral on social media:

Tejasswi is one of the most favourite contestants this season. Apart from her relationship with Karan in the show, she is liked for her ability to push the envelope and don’t get influenced easily during tasks and manipulation that take place inside the house. She makes sure that she’s being heard. Tejasswi is also appreciated for always standing up for herself and also speaking for others, especially when it comes to taking a stand for the fellow female contestants in the house.

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, when host Salman Khan dismissed Devoleena Bhattacharjee‘s arguments while the latter complained about Abhijit Bichkule’s inappropriate behaviour, Tejasswi made sure to support her, even if it meant going against what Salman was saying. In an exclusive interview with india.com, Vishal Kotian was asked to comment on the same incident and he said, “A woman or even a man, let’s not be gender-biased here can take a stand whenever the person wants. So wrong does not become right when it’s late. I feel Tejasswi is completely right in taking a stand for Devoleena. Whenever she (Devoleena) feels comfortable, she can take a stand against Bichukale.”

