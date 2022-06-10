Tejasswi-Karan relationship news: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have become household names today. The actors are head over heels in love with each other and their fans can’t stop loving them some more every day. As the Naagin 6 star turns a year older today, she speaks about her future plans, her movie break and her relationship with Karan which has become more mature from their Bigg Boss 15 days.Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Birthday Photos: Karan Kundrra Can’t Stop Kissing His Lady Love at Cake Cutting Ceremony

In her birthday special interview with ETimes, Tejasswi spoke in length about how Karan makes her feel secure and loved in a way that noone else has made her feel before. She mentioned that with Naagin 6 being so successful on Indian television, she just keeps wondering how her life turned out for the better after Bigg Boss. Tejasswi is now keen on making a foray into the movies and she revealed that she’s reading a few scripts. However, she has her heart set on not being a ‘mediocre’ actor while working in films. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Net Worth: Naagin 6 Actress Turns A Year Older Today, Her Net Worth Income Will Leave You Speechless - Watch

Tejasswi Prakash breaks silence on her Bollywood debut

Tejasswi was quoted as saying, “Well, I have been reading a few movie scripts, but I can’t talk about any of it yet. Right now, my goal is to do something really nice. I don’t want to settle for anything mediocre. I think directors these days appreciate committed actors. And I am hardworking. I know I can deliver.” Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Proposes Karan Kundrra on National TV, Latter Gets Emotional, Says ‘Meri Life Badal Gayi Hain’ -Video

The actress, who had also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi before Bigg Boss 15, never forgets to mention how Karan always supports her at work. “Karan sees so much potential in me. He always tells me, ‘I wish you could see yourself through my eyes’. Karan has changed the way I look at work and scripts. He has actually changed the way I look at myself,” she said.

Did Tejasswi Prakash just confirm she’s working with Karan Kundrra in Naagin 6?

The rumours are rife that she would be teaming up with Karan in her popular show Naagin 6 soon. While nothing is confirmed yet, Tejasswi might have hinted at working with her partner on-screen in the same interview when she said, “And I am looking forward to amazing things and working with a co-star like Karan. Our chemistry is fire (blushes).”

Tejasswi Prakash talks about ‘fights’ with Karan Kundrra

The actress is secure and happy in her personal space with Karan. She said her best time is going back to him after wrapping up her day’s work on the sets. Speaking about her relationship with Karan, Tejasswi said, “Even though we hardly get time with each other, the hours that we spend together are really smooth. There’s an immense level of understanding in our relationship now. Somehow, we feel very settled. Our life is just going to work and coming back to each other, and we like it like that. We have our ups and downs, but as I said, I feel settled, secure and protected with him. Even our fights don’t last too long now ( laughs).”

Well, the #TejRan fans have got nothing to worry about. Karan and Tejasswi seem to have fallen in love so deep that they are never coming back from there!