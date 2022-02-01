Tejasswi Prakash on winning Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash won the Bigg Boss 15 trophy last weekend, however, not many seemed happy with her achievement. The actor beat Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundra to win the season. She also bagged Ekta Kapoor’s new show, Naagin 6 and the announcement for the same was made in the Grand Finale episode itself. Now, in her latest interview, Tejasswi spoke about being aware of most people not being happy with her win.Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Fame Hindustani Bhau Arrested For Students' Protest in Mumbai, FIR Registered

Speaking to ETimes, she said she could see the tension on everyone's face inside the studio and how nobody really wanted her to lift the trophy that night. Tejasswi added that she believes in her destiny and God's plan for her. The actor said she has won the show with her sheer hardwork and dedication and she won't let anyone take away that from her.

Tejasswi was quoted as saying, "Till the end and even when I was on stage, nobody in the studio wanted me to win. Till the last moment and till the time, I got the trophy in my hand, everyone was hoping that I lose. However, Ganpati bappa and my followers had other plans. I will always believe that jiske saath koi nahi hota uske saath khuda hota hai."

The Swaragini actor went on to talk about her next show and how a few people are claiming that she was made to win Bigg Boss 15 because of Naagin 6. Tejasswi said she would have bagged Naagin 6 even if she wasn’t winning the show. “No offence to anyone but I think I was offered Naagin because I was doing a good job on BB. I would have been offered Naagin even if I hadn’t won BB. Meri jeet meri jeet hai, mujhe naagin mila hai isliye mujhe jitaaya nahi hai. That’s not how it works. Nothing can take away from my win on BB,” she said.

Soon after Bigg Boss 15 grand finale, Gauahar Khan and other celebrities took to social media to write how Pratik was a deserving candidate and the ‘silence in the studio’ spoke for all. Tejasswi, after coming out of the Bigg Boss house, replied to the same dig without taking Gauahar’s name and said why “those doubting this season’s result should cry foul over the previous seasons’ results, too.”

Your thoughts on Tejasswi’s statements? Watch this space for all the latest telly updates!