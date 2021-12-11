Mumbai: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s chemistry and bond in Bigg Boss 15 house is widely loved by the audience. However, recent developments in the controversial show have left their fans disappointed and disheartened. The last night’s episode saw Tejasswi break down after all of her friends including Karan Kundrra, Rajiv Adatia and Umar Riaz accused her of using Vishal Kotian as per her convenience in the game. Tejasswi’s comment on how she knew that Vishal prioritised her always, was received with extreme criticism, especially from Karan who berated her for playing a game with all of her friends. “I have a problem with the way you dealt with Vishal. Bahut conveniently tune deal kiya hai Vishal ke sath,” Karan told Tejasswi. Even Rajiv called her double-faced.Also Read - CONFIRMED! Not Shehnaaz Gill, But Farah Khan To Replace Salman Khan For Weekend Ka Vaar | Bigg Boss 15

However, following the incident, several fans took to Twitter supporting Tejasswi Prakash. Even former Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi came to Tejasswi’s defence and called out her friends for questioning her loyalty always. Manu also went on to say that Teja need not prove her friendship and worth to anyone at all and that she always has and always will go ahead in the game with her sheer hard work. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Not Salman Khan But Shehnaaz Gill To Host Weekend Ka Vaar? Here's What We Know

Watch what Manu Punjabi has to say:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TejRan Fan (@tejran_.21)

Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant Locks Lips With Husband Ritesh In Front of Contestants, Fans go Berserk

Earlier this week, Tejasswi was displeased after Karan withdrew her name during the Ticket To Finale task. When she questioned Karan about the same, he said that he did it on purpose because she was being egoistic.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.