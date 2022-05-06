Tejasswi Prakash gold bangle viral video: Actor Tejasswi Prakash was clicked on the sets of Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp. The actress looked absolutely sharp in her all-black avatar as the warden on the show. However, something really interesting caught our eye. In one of the viral videos and photos on the internet, Tejasswi is seen adjusting her gold bangle. Now, if the #TejRan fans are to be believed, this is the same gold bangle that was reportedly gifted to Teja by Karan Kundrra’s mother.Also Read - Lock Upp Finale: Karan Kundrra Blushes Hard as Tejasswi Prakash Enters Jail, Emotional TejRan Fans Say, 'Dil Lelo'

For those who don't know, Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra have rumoured to have got engaged in a Roka ceremony earlier this year. It was reported that the couple met Karan's parents on their wedding anniversary when they got officially 'rokafied.' Even though neither Tejasswi nor Karan has confirmed the news of their Roka, the #TejRan fans are sure that they are officially engaged.

The fans have also been quick to highlight how Teja never wore this gold bangle while she was inside the Bigg Boss house and it was only after the evening she met Karan's parents that she started carrying that gold bangle. Check the viral video here:

Tejasswi and Karan have been going strong ever since they grew fond of each other during their stint in Bigg Boss 15. Don’t they look made for each other?