Tejasswi Prakash hot pics in golden dress: Actor Tejasswi Prakash is one of the biggest names on Indian television currently. She recently won Bigg Boss 15 after which she bagged the lead role in the popular TV series Naagin 6. While her presence helped the series crawl up on the TRP list, it also increased her popularity. And Tejasswi knows how to keep that love intact. In her latest post on Instagram, she dropped a hot picture from the sets of Naagin 6.Also Read - Naagin 6, July 24, Written Episode: Sheshnaagin Plans Vengeance, Rishabh Learns Pratha Was Innocent

Dressed up in her character – Pratha aka Shesh Naagin, the actress is seen taking a mirror selfie. Tejasswi rocks a golden outfit with an embellished blouse, a low-cut neckline, and a skirt with an embellished belt. The actress is loved for both her performances and stylish looks on-screen. The actress’s golden outfit post also garnered many comments from her fans and well-wishers. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Just Wore a Skirt Worth Rs 600 And It's So Stylish You Would Hop On To Buy It Right Now!

One Instagram user wrote in the comments section, “our looking uff very beautiful, super duper hot , cutie pie and very attractive and we are super duper excited for today’s episode #naagin6 is rocking ❤️ (sic),” another wrote, “Damnnn women you are soo hawwtt this is me saying ×262891817 times (sic).” Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Dances in a Hot Red Dress, Stuns TejRan Fans With Sexy Moves - Watch Viral Video

Check out Tejasswi Prakash’s hot picture from Naagin 6 sets here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Meanwhile, her pictures with beau Karan Kundrra are also going viral on social media since the last night. In the photos, Karan is seen picking up his lady on a bike from the sets of the show. The couple looks stylish as they hop onto the swanky bike and get ready for a late-night ride on the streets of Mumbai.

Check out Karan-Tejasswi’s new romantic pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♥ 2Heart1Soul ♥ɢᴏᴏᴅ ᴍᴏʀɴɪɴ (@tejran_feel)

For those who don’t know, Tejasswi didn’t only win Bigg Boss 15 last year but also won Karan’s heart who was one of the participants on the reality show. The two are going strong ever since and have reportedly also got engaged. Their fans, who lovingly call them #TejRan, are super excited to hear about their wedding soon. Aren’t they just cuter together?