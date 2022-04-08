Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra mushy moments: Actor Karan Kundrra launched his next show – Dance Deewane Junior with lots of pomp and show in Mumbai. However, the fans got the best moment to cherish when they saw that his girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash, made a surprise entry at the event. Teja, as she is lovingly called, arrived at the venue right from the shoot of her show – Naagin 6.Also Read - TejRan Fans go Gaga as Karan Kundrra Says He's in 'Committed Relationship' on Lock Upp

Tejasswi looked stunning in a deep green saree that she teamed up with a full-sleeved blouse. The actor styled her hair in the middle-parted do and posed with Karan for the paparazzi. The photos and videos of TejRan are now going viral on social media with the fans gushing over their chemistry. At one point, Karan even hugged Tejasswi and kept her close while using the elevator. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Looks Ravishing in Stunning Black Sequin Gown With Plunging Neckline at Awards- See Pics

Watch these viral videos and photos of Karan and Tejasswi from the Dance Deewane Junior launch event:

Karan and Tejasswi have become one of the most popular couples on TV after their chemistry rocked the small screen during their stint inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. The fans are most excited to find them sharing mushy moments in their busy schedules. While Teja went straight to the sets of Naagin 6 after winning the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, Karam also bagged many projects including Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp where he plays the role of a jailor and now, Dance Deewane Junior which also features Nora Fatehi and Master Marzi as judges.

Karan and Teja just look cuter with every other picture on social media. Don’t they?