Halloween 2022: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most adored celebrity couples in the industry. On Monday evening, they were clicked as they attended the big Halloween bash hosted by Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain in the city. For their special dramatic evening, Karan and Teja dressed up stylishly in statement outfits. The Bigg Boss 15 couple dressed up as Hollywood’s iconic on-screen couple Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck.Also Read - Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash Look Hot Together at Sussanne Khan’s Birthday Bash, See Pics

Tejasswi wore a black dress with a layered pearl chain and kept her hair tied in an updo. She further wore elbow-length gloves and carried a stick. The Naagin 7 actress kept her makeup loud and applied lots of blush to highlight her cheekbones. Teja gave the perfect tribute to the legendary style icon with her look. For Karan, it was a striking golden suit that he teamed up with a white shirt. The actor let his shiny suit do all the talking and he kept everything else quite subtle in his look. Together, Karan and Teja cut a lovely picture at the Halloween bash. Also Read - Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash Share Cute Diwali Pics as They Burn Fuljhadi Together, TejRan Fans React

CHECK TEJASSWI PRAKASH-KARAN KUNDRRA’S PICTURES FROM HALLOWEEN HERE:

As soon as the pictures went viral on social media, the fans of the couple took to the internet to express their love and fondness for them. Fans adore their chemistry and this was yet another opportunity where they got to see just how beautiful these two look with each other. Also Read - Karan Kundra Gets Overprotective For GF Tejasswi Prakash Admist The Diwali Bash Crowd, Fans Say 'Nazar Na Lage'- See Viral Video

On a video that was shared by a paparazzi account, the #TejRan fans showered the actors with lovely comments. While one wrote, “THESE TWO LOOK LIKE TEENAGERS IN FANCY DRESS..HAHA CUTIES ❤️❤️😂😂 (sic),” another one wrote, “koi halloween costume main kaise ithna kubsurat lag saktha hai 😍 (sic).”

Meanwhile, Tejasswi is gearing up for her debut Marathi movie titled Mann Kasturi Re. The actress has been promoting the film on various platforms and the audience is expecting her to begin with a bang in the film industry. Mann Kasturi Re is slated to hit the screens on November 4. What are your thoughts on Karan-Tejasswi’s Halloween look though?