Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra relationship: Actor Tejasswi Prakash turned up looking absolutely striking on the red carpet of an award show on Thursday night. Apart from making a fashionable appearance at the show, she also gauged the limelight for her relationship advice. The actor spoke to the media and said her relationship with Karan Kundrra is not pretty conventional.

Tejasswi added that she is soon going to collaborate with Karan on-screen. When asked about one piece of advice that she would want to give to people in a relationship, the Naagin 6 star said one should be ready to accept relationships the way they are. In a video that is now going viral on social media, Tejasswi is seen saying, "He's shooting and I am here. But you will see us together soon. Haven't you guys seen how crazy we are? The best thing you can do is to accept your relationship the way it is. Do not give up on your partner."

She added, "Have faith in your relationship. When you talk about me and Karan, I think we are not a perfect couple there is. But, there is beauty in imperfection and we embrace that. That's my relationship advice to you."

Tejasswi wore a blue pantsuit at the event which was attended by the who’s who of the film and the TV industry. Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Palak Tiwari, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha and Malaika Arora among others turned up looking their best at the award ceremony. Watch this space for all the latest news updates from the TV industry!