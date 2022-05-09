TejRan at Lock Upp success bash: The Sunday evening was all about the big celebration after the wrap up of the reality show Lock Upp. The Kangana Ranaut-hosted show saw Munawar Faruqui as its winner and the team later got together for a quick success bash. Many celebs attended the party but all eyes remained on everyone’s favourite Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.Also Read - TejRan Secrets Revealed: Karan Calls Tejasswi Good Kisser, Says 'She Likes to be on Top!'

The #TejRan fans can't get enough of the couple's PDA from the success bash of Lock Upp on Friday. Both Karan and Tejasswi looked stylish together. While KK looked dapper in a black velvet jacket and a pair of matching pants, Tejasswi dolled up in a white bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit. The dress came with panelled detailing and a sexy neckline. Tejasswi styled it with a pair of clear heels and a chain bag. She also kept her makeup bold and striking.

The Bigg Boss 15 winner applied a bright red lipstick with lots of bronzer and highlighter on her face. She kept her hair middle-parted and lightly touseled as she flaunted her party look on the red carpet of the Lock Upp success bash.

Check Karan-Tejasswi’s viral pictures from the Lock Upp party here:

The #TejRan fans have also been excited to see Karan and Tejasswi bonding with Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary at the same party. The other guests who made a splash at the bash were Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain among others.

Don’t Karan-Tejasswi look absolutely lovely together? Watch this space for all the latest updates on #TejRan!