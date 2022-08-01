Tejasswi Prakash hot pics in pink satin top: Star couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash gave their fans another treat as they attended a Bollywood party on Sunday night in stylish avatars. The popular Bigg Boss couple who is more lovingly addressed as #TejRan looked fabulous in their respective attires. While Karan chose to go all casual and dapper in a black shirt and a pair of grey pants, Tejasswi went bold ib a backless satin top and a pair of white denim.Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Sings Lata Mangeshkar's Romantic Track 'Na Jiya Lage Na,' Karan Kundrra Reacts - Watch

The fans all over social media can’t stop raving about Tejasswi’s sexy look from the party organised by producer Bunty Walia for his wife Venessa Walia who celebrated her birthday last night. The Naagin 6 star kept her hair in a ponytail and amped things up in a sensuous yet sexy styling. Her satin top came with a halter neckline that had a plunging detail and lots of glamour. The actress went subtle on the rest of her accessories and carried a sleek designed sling bag and a pair of small hoops. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Flaunts Hot Waistline in Golden Blouse And Embellished Skirt, Check BTS From Naagin 6 Sets

Check out Tejasswi Prakash’s hot pictures with Karan Kundrra here:

Tejasswi and Karan are one of the most loved couples in the industry today. Their chemistry, whether on screen or off screen, has impressed millions of their fans. The duo is also reportedly engaged but none of them has spoken officially about the same. The #TejRan fans want to see them getting married but as of now, they are busy seeing their favourite jodi just keeping things sweet and spicy between them. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Just Wore a Skirt Worth Rs 600 And It's So Stylish You Would Hop On To Buy It Right Now!

Your thoughts on Tejasswi’s new sexy look?