Tejasswi Prakash Stuns in Purple Bodycon Dress as Karan Kundrra Holds Her Hand, TejRan Fans Say ‘Ab Nahi Raha Jata Shaadi Kara Do’

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra made a stunning appearance at a party on Wednesday night and walked hand-in-hand. Their viral video has got the TejRan fans to swoon over their beautiful chemistry.

Tejasswi Prakash Stuns in Purple Bodycon Dress as Karan Kundrra Holds Her Hand, TejRan Fans Say 'Ab Nahi Raha Jata Shaadi Kara Do' (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra viral video: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra never fail to impress their fans with their eclectic chemistry. The two are often spotted hand-in-hand at events and parties. On Wednesday night, the couple was again clicked by the paparazzi as they made a stylish entry at a party in the city. For the occasion, while Karan maintained his dapper self in a red sweatshirt and black pants, Tejasswi definitely stole the show in her bright purple dress.

The Naagin 6 star flaunted her fabulous figure in a purple satin dress that came with cold shoulder detailing and a sweetheart ruched neckline. Tejasswi kept her hair blow-dried and wore a pair of golden heels to go with her look. She looked lovely and the fans couldn’t take their eyes off her.

As their video from the party last night went viral, the TejRan fans couldn’t help but express just how much they want them to get married now. Karan and Tejasswi are dating each other for over two years now and have also reportedly gotten engaged. However, the fans are too eager to see them tying the knot now. One such fan took to the comments section of their viral video and wrote, “😭😭😭😭😭 inki shaadi kara do ab nahi raha jata (sic).” Another said, “So married vibe 😍 (sic).”

Karan and Tejasswi are currently enjoying newfound popularity after their stint in Bigg Boss 14 last year. Their chemistry has won many hearts and they have built a niche fan following for themselves among the audience. They indeed look gorgeous together… don’t they?

