Tejasswi Prakash wears gold bangle-viral video: The fans' theory about Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra getting Rokafied could just be true if we go by this viral post that is being shared widely by the #TejRan fans. The post shows Tejasswi's stills rocking a gold bangle on the right wrist. Now, many fans believe that the bangle Teja is seen wearing belongs to Karan's mom and she gave it to her as a special gift during the Roka ceremony that allegedly took place last month.

On March 11, Karan was clicked at Tejasswi's parents' house with tilak on his forehead and gift boxes in his hand. The paparazzi and the fans on social media started speculating that Karan and Tejasswi had a roka ceremony on that day. Interestingly, Teja's parents were celebrating their wedding anniversary on the same day and the couple reportedly wanted to begin their new life on the same day that Teja's parents did.

Check out viral pictures of Tejasswi Prakash wearing Karan Kundrra’s mom’s gold bangle:



Now, while it is not yet clear if that gold bangle is really a gift from Karan’s mom to her future daughter-in-law, the fans are loving how their favourite couple is embracing their relationship. The two are always clicked together on the sets of each other’s shows. Karan recently also mentioned how he has been giving hints here and there and those who are smart enough to understand will know how close they are.

“I give subtle hints and answer to their queries in thode cryptic way and jinko samjhana hota hai woh samajh jaate hai,” he said in an interview with Telly Talk when asked about having a Roka with Tejasswi. This is everything for the #TejRan friends! Isn’t it?