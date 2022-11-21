TejRan Fans go Crazy as Tejasswi Prakash Sings ‘Ehsaan Tera’ With Sonu Nigam, Karan Kundrra Records – Watch

Tejasswi Prakash joins Sonu Nigam on stage to sing 'Ehsaan Tera' at an event as the crowd goes crazy after her singing skills. The viral video shows a proud boyfriend, Karan Kundrra recording her. Check the reactions here.

Tejasswi Prakash sings with Sonu Nigam: Tejasswi Prakash’s fans have been treated to a beautiful video on a Monday morning. The actress is scaling new heights of success every day and on Sunday evening, she displayed yet another new talent to the audience. The Naagin 6-star joined popular singer Sonu Nigam on stage and gave a beautiful rendition of the old Bollywood song ‘Ehsaan Tera Hoga Mujh Par…‘

The video that is now going viral on social media features Tejasswi, dressed in black and grey separates, crooning to the song amid cheers from fans and her boyfriend, Karan Kundrra. Sonu, who is one of the most celebrated playback singers in the world, is entertaining the audience with his vocals when Teja climbs up the stage and is encouraged to sing the song. Karan, who is a supportive partner and is always seen cheering hard for his ladylove, looks excited as he records her performance.

The fans seemed in total awe of Tejasswi’s singing skills. One user commented on Instagram, “She has sch a beautiful n soulful voice 👌👌👌😍 manifesting for her to sing a song in any MV #Tejasswiprakash (sic).” Another user wrote, “My favs❤️ Teju with my all time fav Sonu Nigam ❤️😍 (sic).”

Tejasswi and Karan have emerged as one of the most loved celebrity couples in the country. Their chemistry speaks volumes about their relationship and this is just another video proving the same.