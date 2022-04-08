Lock Upp update: The TejRan fans are once again in awe of Karan Kundrra after his statement on the reality show Lock Upp. The actor plays the role of a jailor in the captivity-based show and during the latest episode, he was asked if he’s available. Karan, who’s in a relationship with Tejasswi Prakash, said he is in a fully ‘committed relationship.’Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Looks Ravishing in Stunning Black Sequin Gown With Plunging Neckline at Awards- See Pics

Designer Saisha Shinde, who is fond of Karan on the show, was asked to secure one thing for herself and ask the audience to vote for her. As he asked about that one thing, Saisha instantly questioned: 'Is the jailor on the list?' This made Karan remind her that he has a partner outside the show. "Times have changed. I am actually now in a committed relationship," said Karan.

Now, this Elan-e-Mohabbat on a TV show has once again impressed the fans who have taken to Twitter to hail the actor for how loyal he is towards Tejasswi. Many fans, who have already deemed Karan as the 'best boyfriend' took to Twitter to celebrate his loyalty.

Check out how the #TejRan fans are reacting to Karan Kundrra’s statement about his relationship on Lock Upp:

Karan’s statement received ‘aww’ from the contestants on the show while Saisha responded saying, ‘I know.’ In other news, Ekta Kapoor, who’s the producer of Lock Upp, was asked about the show’s popularity and success at an event recently and she credited it to Karan and Kangana Ranaut. While Karan joined the show later as the jailor, Kangana has been the face of the show from the beginning as the cruel host who spares no one. Have you been watching the show though? Your thoughts on how Karan is adding more to its success?