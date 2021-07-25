Tera Mera Saath Rahe Promo Out: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s favourite jodi Rupal Patel and Giaa Manek aka Gopi Vahu are coming back together on-screen with the new show ‘Tera Mera Saath Rahe’. Touted to be a prequel of Saath Nibhaana Sathiya, the show features Rupal as Kokila and Giaa as Gopika. The first promo of the show is out and it will give you a laughter riot. The teaser begins with Kokila asking Gopika to wash the clothes and leaves her laptop along with a bundle of clothes as she gets an important call. When Kokila comes back to the room, she could not find her laptop and gets worried that her daughter-in-law may wash the laptop, just like before (remember the scene where Gopi Vahu washes the laptop with water and soap?). Well, Gopika turns and asks Kokila if she thought that she will wash the laptop also and she nods. She then asks fans what did they think she would have done with the laptop.Also Read - Rupal Patel Aka Kokilaben Admitted to Hospital, Husband Shares Health Update of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Actor

Watch Promo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STAR Bharat (@starbharat)



However, the shoot of the daily soap has been postponed for a couple of weeks after Rupali was hospitalised due to health issues. A source told ETimes, “The shoot, which was scheduled to commence in the first week of July, had to be postponed by a couple of weeks. We couldn’t have begun the shoot without her, as her character is crucial to the storyline. We are glad that she has recovered and is on the set with us. She will join the unit for the shoot in a couple of days.” Also Read - TRP Report Week 9: Anupama Continues Its Top Spot Streak, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is a Surprise Entry

The show is produced by Ved Raj, who was one of the writers of the original edition of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. He has worked on the new script as well and has retained certain elements and few actors from the original cast. The show will also feature Mohammad Nazim and Vandana Vithlani, who played the role of Ahem Modi and Urmila Shah in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. As per the TOI report, the show will be based on fairytale romance on the lines of the story of Cindrella, whose life will change for better after she meets her prince charming. Also Read - Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Rupal Patel Aka Kokilaben to EXIT The Show- Read Deets

The show will premiere on Star Bharat and Disney Plus Hotstar.