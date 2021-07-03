Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is all set to make his TV debut with Colors’ Visual-based quiz show ‘The Big Picture’. The show is produced by Banijay Asia and ITV Studios Global Entertainment BV and will also stream on Voot and Jio. The show will test the contestant’s knowledge and visual memory. All the contestants will be given three lifelines and the one who would correctly answer 12 visual-based questions will walk away with the grand prize money. The format of the show is interactive which will enable viewers to play the game from their homes and win big prizes. Ranveer, for the first time on television, will be seen playing a host of the reality TV show. Also Read - Ranveer Singh Set To Make His Television Debut With THIS Show

Taking to social media, Ranveer shared the first teaser of the show and it will leave you excited.

Watch Here:

Talking about the small screen debut, he said, "In my journey as an artiste, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything – it's been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor, and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India. Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with Colors' The Big Picture. The proposition of introducing India to a 'now' generation quiz show sealed the deal for me."

The Big Pictures will go on the floors soon and is expected to go on air in August 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83. The film is based on India’s first World Cup win in 1983. While Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika will be playing his wife, Romi Bhatia. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Salem, and Amy Virk, among others. The film is slated to hit theatres on June 4. He also has YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, Shankar’s Anniyan and Karan Johar’s Takht in his pipeline.