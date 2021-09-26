Mumbai: Aditya Seal’s performance in The Empire is being widely loved by the audience. The actor played the role of Humayun in the show whereas Kunal Kapoor played the role of his father, Babur. However, in an exclusive interview with India.com, Aditya Seal has revealed that even he was offered Babur’s role for the show. However, the actor added that he could not accept the same because he was busy with some other shoot on those dates.Also Read - "He Believed In Me, More Than I Did", Aditya Seal On His Character, Preparations For The Empire And More: Exclusive

"I wanted to play Babur, but my problem was my dates were clashing. That's why I was kind of backing out from the show but they said 'we would love to have you as Humayun. Dates will workout.' I said okay, let's do it then," Aditya Seal said.

On being asked if he was offered Babur’s role before Kunal Kapoor, Aditya Seal mentioned that he does not know about it and said, “I don’t know if I was offered before Kunal or what, but there was a conversation about them (makers) wanting me for the show. There was a talk about me playing Babur and all of that. But it was very initial and because obviously, I had done Indoo Ki Jawani with them, so they did want me for another one. But I am glad it didn’t work out. I think Kunal has played Babur and has done a fantastic job as Babur.”

Aditya Seal also talked about his role in the show and added, “Humayun is a great character to be portraying. To be honest, when I was being told about the show, we were hoping that it would get a great reaction and fortunately it did.”

Talking about The Empire, it is a historical show which is based on the life of Mughal ruler Babar. While Dino played the role of Shaibani Khan, Drashti was his wife and Babar’s sister. The show also stars Aditya Seal, Shabana Azmi and Shabana Azmi among other actors.