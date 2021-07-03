Mumbai: Sharad Kelkar played the role of Arvind in the much-loved web series The Family Man and was widely appreciated by the audience. However, the Man actor has now revealed that he has been receiving threats. Also Read - The Family Man 2 Intimate Scenes: Sajid Aka Shahab Ali Says 'Suggestive Scenes' With Samantha Akkineni Deleted

In the series, Sharad Kelkar played the role of Arvind who shares a romantic bond with Suchi (played by Priyamani) who is otherwise married to Srikant (played by Manoj Bajpayee).

It is this romantic relationship that made fans so emotionally triggered that some of them even started to send threats to Sharad Kelkar. The actor revealed the same in an interview with Spotboye and said, "I get these messages daily like 'Srikant and Suchi ke beech mat aao, jaan se maar denge tumko', and I get a lot of threats too. So, I have got used to it."

Interestingly, while presenting the romantic relationship between Arvind and Suchi, makers of the show also presented that they both went to Lonavla – but did not disclose what happened there. This had left several fans wondering, ‘Lonavla mein kya hua?’. Sharad also addressed the same and said, “In my career, every other year one such question arises which I am unable to answer. Earlier it was Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara, now this. So, I am used to it now and I am good at keeping secrets so I am not worried.”

Sharad Kelkar has worked in several television shows including Saat Phere. Meanwhile, The Family Man 2 is directed by Raj and DK and was released on Amazon Prime Video in June this year. The show gained immense love from the audience.