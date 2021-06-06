Mumbai: The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return with its new season. Indeed, good news for all its fans! Earlier this year in January, Kapil Sharma announced that the popular show and the team is taking a break amid the coronavirus pandemic and the birth of his baby. Now, Krushna Abhishek has hinted at the return of the show and we can’t be more excited. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show Fame Krushna Abhishek Kickstarts His Birthday With Mushy Kiss From Wife Kashmera

Taking to Instagram, he shared a throwback video from the first episode shoot in which he performs as Sapna and for the first time says her iconic line ‘1 crore do na’. He captioned it, “Our first episode…was so excited and nervous too…first time had asked 1 crore do na…can’t wait to resume we r gonna come soon.” Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show to Return With Old And New Artists? Read Deets

Watch Here:



In March, Kapil announced that he plans to add new people to the creative team. He had shared, “I am excited and happy to welcome new talent – actors and writers on The Kapil Sharma Show. Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion towards entertainment.”

The last episode of the show was aired on January 31, 2021, which was right before Kapil became a father for the second time. The show features Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, and Archana Puran Singh with the main host Kapil Sharma. As per the reports, more actors and writers are expected to feature in the upcoming season. It will be co-produced by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) and Banijay Asia.