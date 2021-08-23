Vaani Kapoor body-shamed on The Kapil Sharma Show: Actor Vaani Kapoor was the latest guest on The Kapil Sharma Show this Sunday, alongwith Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi. The cast of Bell Bottom had appeared on the show to promote their recently released film and to have some fun. But little did Vaani know that the jokes would actually turn into body shaming!Also Read - Gabriella Demetriades On Being Body Shamed In Fashion Industry: 'They Said My Hips Are Too Big, Thighs Too Thick'

A new segment on the show that has been introduced by the team includes made-up comments on a celebrity’s post. In the Sunday episode, this segment called ‘Post Ka Postmortem’ showed an Instagram post made by Vaani and highlighted a fake comment that read “Bhains Ka Doodh Piya Karo Bahut Kamzor Ho Gai Ho” (You should drink buffalo’s milk as you look so weak). While Vaani looked evidently embarrassed, everyone else laughed it off. Also Read - 'You Look Black'! Family Man 2 Actor Priyamani Talks About Being Body Shamed, Was Called Out For Being 'Dark-Skinned'

Another time on the show when comedian Bharti Singh hugged the Befikre actor, she made fun of her size by saying, “Ek aur ki jagah hai” (There’s room for one more person). This also left Vaani embarrassed while the rest of the people had a good laugh. Also Read - Shruti Haasan Talks About Plastic Surgery, Hormonal Pain And Body Shaming in an Important Viral Post

The Kapil Sharma Show has faced a lot of criticism in the past for objectifying the female celebs that come on the show, and insulting women for their age, size, and shape in the garb of a joke. In the initial episodes, Sumona Chakraborty used to be the victim of body shaming when fellow comedians would make fun of her lips, and the way she speaks. Later, another character was introduced and was made fun of because of her weight. The famous character, Bua, played by Upasana Bharadwaj, was also mocked a lot because of being unmarried at her age.

Seems like comedy needs a check here! What do you think?