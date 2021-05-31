The Kapil Sharma Show fame Krushna Abhishek, popularly known as Sapna, turned a year older on Saturday. Marking the special day of celebrations, he has spent it with his family and friends. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show to Return With Old And New Artists? Read Deets

While Krushna was spotted dancing together with his friends, wife Kashmera shook a leg with sister Aarti. Taking to Instagram, Kashmera shared several videos from the birthday celebrations, where all of them are seen having a gala time. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show Fame Sumona Chakravarti Pens Down A Personal Note And Reveals She Is 'Unemployed'

Here’s sneak peek from his birthday bash :

Actor-comedian’s wife Kashmera is also seen feeding him cake in a mushy video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bollywoodfanclub (@bollywoodfanclub103)



Kashmera also dedicated a birthday post for him where she wrote, “Life is better when your life partner is as crazy and as mad as you. I am so happy to celebrate every year in your madness. Love you forever @krushna30. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kashmera Shah (@kashmera1)

Sister Arti wrote, “Happy birthday to you my rockstar … one of the most talented artist and one of the most amazing person. May god give u all the happiness and success.. thank u for being there always . Making me laugh in my worst . And standing by me .. I love u ABU .. HAPPY BIRTHDAY .. GOD BLESS YOU @krushna30.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arrti singh (@artisingh5)

Comedian Mubeen Saudagar wished, “Happy Birthday @krushna30 bhai… I hope your birthday turns out just like you… awesome #birthday #krushnaabhishek #supertalented.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mubeen Saudagar (@mubeensaudagar)

Wished poured in abundance for the birthday boy from his friends and colleagues from the industry like Bharti Singh, Maniesh paul, amongst many others.

On the professional front, Krushna Abhishek is currently working in The Kapil Sharma Show and was last seen in the movie O Pushpa I Hate Tears.