Mumbai: The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to make a comeback on the TV and Kapil Sharma himself confirmed the news. There have been speculations regarding the cast of the show and Kapil confirmed that the new season will have the ‘same old faces’ which include Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar. However, Sumona Chakravarti seems to be missing from this season.Also Read - Bharti Singh Reveals How Event Coordinators 'Misbehaved' And Touched Her Inappropriately: 'They Would Rub Their Hands On My Back'

Taking to Instagram, Kapil shared a series of groupie clicked by Krushna that featured Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar. He wrote, “New beginning with all the old faces #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #blessings #gratitude #comingsoon.” Also Read - Sunil Grover in The Kapil Sharma Show New Season? Here's What he Hinted

Check Out The Photos Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)



In March, Kapil announced that he plans to add new people to the creative team. He had shared, “I am excited and happy to welcome new talent – actors and writers on The Kapil Sharma Show. Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion towards entertainment.” Also Read - Dance Deewane 3: Shagufta Ali Receives Financial Aid of Rs 5 Lakh From Madhuri Dixit On Behalf Of The Show

The last episode of the show was aired on January 31, 2021, which was right before Kapil became a father for the second time. The show featured Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, and Archana Puran Singh with the main host Kapil Sharma.

The Kapil Sharma show is speculated to go on-air in late August.