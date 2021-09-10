Mumbai: Days after it was revealed that Krushna Abhishek will skip the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show which will feature Govinda, the actor’s wife, Sunita Ahuja has slammed Krushna for the same. In a recent interview, Sunita Ahuja talked about Krushna skipping the Govinda episode of the comedy show and said that it is upsetting and infuriating.Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra Reacts as Jealous Boyfriend After Kapil Sharma Flirted With Kiara Advani

Sunita Ahuja mentioned that in November last year, Govinda had vowed to never discuss family issues in public. She also added that while the Bollywood superstar had kept his promise, Krushna keeps on making fun of the same. “He keeps saying, ‘ Mera mama yeh, mera mama woh’. Is he not talented enough to give a hit show without using mama’s name?” she told ETimes. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek Has Strong Reason of Skipping Episode Featuring Govinda

Sunita also added that even though Govinda maintains silence on the same, but now the issue needs to be addressed. “Whenever we appear on the show, he says something about us in the media just for publicity. Kya faayda hai yeh sab bol kar? It makes no sense to discuss a family matter in public. Govinda may not respond or retaliate, but it upsets and infuriates me. Uske bagair bhi toh hamaara show hit hota hi hai, aur yeh wala bhi hoga,” Sunita added. Also Read - When Ranbir Kapoor Gifted Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Clothes to His Girlfriend - Watch

Moreover, on being asked if there is a scope of reconciliation between the two families, Sunita said, “Woh kabhi nahin hoga. Three years ago, I had said that things could not be resolved till I am alive. You can’t misbehave, insult or take liberties in the name of family. Humne paal pos kar badha kiya hai toh sar par chadh jaayenge aur badtameezi karenge.”

Govinda’s wife went on to say that she would never want to see Krushna’s face ever again. “All I can say is that the issues will never get resolved and I don’t want to see his face ever again in my life,” she said.

Recently, Krushna also spoke about his equation with uncle Govinda and why did not shoot for the latest The Kapil Sharma Show episode with Govinda and Sunita Ahuja. “I believe both parties don’t wish to share a stage,” he had said.

This is not the first time that Krushna Abhishek will not be sharing the stage with Govinda. In November 2020 as well, Krushna skipped the show when Govinda and Sunita were welcomed.