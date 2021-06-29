Mumbai: The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to make a comeback on the TV and fans are eagerly waiting for the show to air on TV. Though Kapil is known for his rib-tickling slapstick humour on the show, the new season will come with a new format, a new team and Kapil himself has hiked his fee for the new season. According to reports, Kapil Sharma was charging Rs 30 lakh per episode to host the show will the last season. Now, he has increased his fee to Rs 50 lakh per episode, which means now his fees will be one crore per week, which was Rs 60 lakh per week. However, there is no official confirmation on the same and it is just speculation. Also Read - Kapil Sharma Treats Fans With First Pic of Both Kids Trishaan And Anayra Together, Says on Public Demand

The major USP of the show, as the name suggests, is Kapil Sharma and hence, his fee is the highest in the team. He is also known for his witty replies and funny punches on the show. The other artists in the team also command lakh of rupees for their stint on the show.

In March, Kapil announced that he plans to add new people to the creative team. He had shared, "I am excited and happy to welcome new talent – actors and writers on The Kapil Sharma Show. Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion towards entertainment."

There have been several reports regarding the date of the show’s resumption. Rumours are rife that the show will most likely go on air from the last week of July, or July 21. A report in Telly Chakkar, stated that the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will air on July 21. However, the official announcement will be made soon.

The last episode of the show was aired on January 31, 2021, which was right before Kapil became a father for the second time. The show features Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, and Archana Puran Singh with the main host Kapil Sharma. As per the reports, more actors and writers are expected to feature in the upcoming season. It will be co-produced by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) and Banijay Asia.