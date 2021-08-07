Mumbai: The Kapil Sharma Show team has begun shooting for the new season of the popular comedy show from August 7. Actor Archana Puran Singh and Krushna Abhishek took to their respective Instagram handle to share an update on the show through a video message. Krushna shared a video with comedian Sudesh Lahiri where he can be seen saying that he is happy today as the show’s shoot began and Sudesh Lahiri made his first entry on the show and has done a ‘wonderful’ job. The video ends with them bursting out in laughter.Also Read - Raju Srivastava To Make Comeback On TV With His New Comedy Show 'Hanste Raho With Raju Srivastava'

On the other hand, Archana Puran Singh shared that the fans are in for some surprises as the all-new avatar of The Kapil Sharma Show returns. She said, “A quick update on The Kapil Sharma Show. It’s going to start very very soon. I am sure you are as excited as us, actually, we are more excited. There is so much ‘nayapan’ in the show, we have surprises for all of you. But we have the same old josh and ‘bharpoor’ laughter and entertainment. We are so happy to be back again.”

She also mentioned in the video that the team is currently shooting among themselves and there is no guest on the sets. She wrote alongside the video, “and so it begins…First Day. First Shoot. New season. #thekapilsharmashow #tkss New beginnings are always exciting. They bring hope and adventure. (they also bring money😁) The #teamtkss is super charged and enthusiastic and the positivity and camaraderie on set is a joy to behold. Much love.”

Bharti Singh also shared a video with co-actor Chandan Prabhakar and a fun video with Sudesh Lahiri. She asks in Punjabi To Chandan, “What character are you playing this time?” and he replies, “I am playing what I always play.”

The Kapil Sharma Show hosted by Kapil Sharma will hit the TV screens on August 21. The first episode will open with Akshay Kumar as a special guest who will be promoting his upcoming film Bell Bottom.