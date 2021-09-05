The Kapil Sharma Show: Actor Krushna Abhishek has once again spoken about his equation with uncle Govinda and why did not shoot for the latest The Kapil Sharma Show episode with Govinda and Sunita Ahuja. This will be the second time Krushna Abhishek won’t be seen with his mama in TKKS. He has opted out of this particular episode and later, gave an explanation regarding the same. As mentioned in TOI, Krushna said he didn’t want to be a part of it and believes both the parties don’t wish to share a stageAlso Read - When Ranbir Kapoor Gifted Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Clothes to His Girlfriend - Watch

Krushna Abhishek said, "Since the past 15 days, I have been shuttling between Raipur and Mumbai to shoot for my film and Kapil's show. I would always go that extra mile to adjust my dates for the show. However, when I learnt that they would be appearing as celebrity guests in the upcoming episode, I didn't want to be a part of it, so I didn't try to adjust my dates. I believe both parties don't wish to share a stage."

He added, "Yeh meri taraf se bhi hoga aur unki taraf se bhi hoga. Also, it's a comedy show. Pata nahi kaun si baat lekar badi baat bann jaye aur phir wohi sab hoga ki aisa bol diya waisa bol diya. I didn't want to create an issue. I am sure that the audience waits in anticipation for my gig when Govindaji comes on the show, but I realised that it was better not to perform. Artistes bahut emotional hote hain. Unko kaam karna chahiye par aise bhi nahi jahaan dono ko ek doosre ko dekhna nahi hai. Things are still the same between us and issues haven't been resolved."

Krushna never questioned Kapil Sharma or the team on inviting Govinda. He said, “Why should the team spoil their relationship with Govinda? It’s a family matter…an internal matter. Kapil is extremely fond of him and shares a great bond with him. I wouldn’t want Kapil to spoil his equation with him.”

This is not the first time Krushna Abhishek won’t be sharing the stage with Govinda. In November 2020, he avoided performing when Govinda and Sunita graced the comedy show.