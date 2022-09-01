Krushna Abhishek on The Kapil Sharma Show S3: Krushna Abhishek once again spoke about working with Kapil Sharma in the third season of his show The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian was clicked on Wednesday evening as he brought Ganpati home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. When asked about the differences between Kapil Sharma and working in his show, Krushna said all of these are rumours and he shares an amazing equation with him.Also Read - Krushna Abhishek Quits The Kapil Sharma Show, Won't Be Part Of Upcoming New Season, Here's Why

THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW: KRUSHNA ABHISHEK SAYS ‘VO MERA BHI SHOW HAI’

Speaking to the paparazzi, Krushna said he is going on a comedy tour with Kapil now and they would definitely work together. He told the paps, “Koi nahi, hum aaj raat ko jaare hain Australia saath mein. Kapil aur main pata nahi kya afwaahe hain ki aisa hogaya waisa hogaya. Koi issue nahi hai. I love him, he loves me. Mera bhi show hai wo, I will be back again (Nothing, we are going to Australia together tonight. There are many baseless rumours spreading about me and Kapil. There’s no issue between us. I love him. He loves me. It is my show as well and I will be back again.)” Also Read - Govinda Finally Forgives Krushna Abhishek: ‘You Are Always Forgiven, Please Relax'

Krushna’s statement comes days after he denied being a part of season 3 of The Kapil Sharma Show. While speaking to Pinkvilla last month, he said, “Not doing it. Agreement issues.” However, he always maintained that he has no hard feelings against Kapil though.

Meanwhile, the makers announced the new starcast of The Kapil Sharma Season 3 recently. While Kapil will be playing Kappu, Sumona will be essaying the role of his wife Bindu. Chandan Prabhakar will return to the scene as Kappu’s friend Chandan while Kiku Sharda will be seen as ‘mohalle ki dhoban‘ named Gudiya. The new character that the makers have introduced in this season includes Maski, Chandan’s wife, Kappu’s brother-in-law, his mother-in-law and Srishty Rode as Ghazal aka ‘mohalle ki raunak.’

The third season of The Kapil Sharma Show starts on September 10. Watch this space for all the latest updates on TKSS!