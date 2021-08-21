Mumbai: The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return to our television screens from today i.e August 21. However, hours ahead of the grand premiere of the show, the makers dropped a new hilarious promo which shows what preparations are underway ahead of Akshay Kumar‘s arrival.Also Read - Bell Bottom Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

While the first episode will welcome the cast of Bhuj: The Pride of India – Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi, Punjabi singer and actor Amy Virk and Sharad Kelkar, the second episode on Sunday will be graced by the cast of Bell Bottom – Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and producer of the movie; Jackky Bhagnani.

As most of the fans know, Akshay Kumar is an early riser and prefers to shoot in the morning. Therefore, the latest promo of the show presents how Kapil and his team is unprepared to welcome Akshay and therefore are trying their best to finish work before his welcome. While Bharti and Chandan can be seen painting the set, Krushna Abhishek can also be spotted cleaning the sets. Even Archana Puran Singh complains Kapil for making his makeup man work on the sets. The promo will surely make you laugh out loud.

Poore ‘Hindustan’ ko hasaane ki @KapilSharmaK9 aur unke pariwaar ne li hai jimmedaari, par dekhiye kaisi chal rahi hai unki taiyyari! Watch #TheKapilSharmaShow, from 21st Aug, Sat-Sun 9:30pm, only on Sony TV. pic.twitter.com/LjCNrpDqRu — sonytv (@SonyTV) August 20, 2021

Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda and Rochelle Rao are coming back with The Kapil Sharma Show. Comedians Sudesh Lehri and Gaurav Gera have been roped in for the show.

How excited are you to watch the new season of The Kapil Sharma show?