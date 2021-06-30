The Kapil Sharma Show latest news: Speculations are rife regarding the new season of the hit comedy series The Kapil Sharma Show, hosted by comedian and producer Kapil Sharma. The show is set to be back with yet another fun-filled series and while the makers are yet to confirm the news, the actors have already expressed their excitement. Archana Puran Singh, who is a part of the show as the judge, confirmed that she loves the show and she is going to be a part of the new season. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma Hikes His Fee To Rs 50 Lakh Per Episode Ahead Of New Season

Several media reports suggested that Archana, who had replaced politician Navjot Singh Siddhu on the show as the judge, will not be seen in the upcoming season. However, speaking to ETimes, Archana denied the reports and clearly mentioned that the rumours are baseless because she is very much a part of the new season. She was quoted as saying, “I am not aware of any such development. I am going to be part of the show in its upcoming season. Last year, too, such rumours had started when I was shooting for a film. This year, too, I was shooting for a series and people have assumed that I would quit the show. There is no truth to these rumours.” Also Read - Kapil Sharma Treats Fans With First Pic of Both Kids Trishaan And Anayra Together, Says on Public Demand

Archana added that she loved humour and it feels good to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show family. She said Kapil wants her to continue shooting for the new season and she’s looking forward to it. “I enjoy the humour and watch actors perform on stage. It is entertaining and the fact that Kapil chose me to be part of the show, is great. I look forward to being part of the upcoming season, too,” she said. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show New Season Date, Timings, Cast: Here's What We Can Expect

The Kapil Sharma Show also features Sumona Chakraborty, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahiri, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Bharti Singh among others. It’s one of the most loved comedy shows in the country. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on The Kapil Sharma Show!