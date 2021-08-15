The Kapil Sharma Show: Ever since the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show was announced, the audience has been eagerly waiting for the show. The makers of the show have been giving a sneak-peek from the sets, The Kapil Sharma Show team has begun shooting for the new season of the popular comedy show from August 7. Kapil Sharma recently took to Instagram and revealed that the show will premiere on August 21.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Wraps Up Shooting of Dhakkad With a Dinner Date With Team in Budapest

If you are excited to get your weekend dose of laughter and fun, then your wait is finally over. The comedian and his team are all set to return to your TV sets next weekend. The teaser revealed that the first episode will be graced by Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar to promote their respective films Bhuj: The Pride of India and Bell Bottoms.

In the teaser, Kapil can be heard saying, “pehle episode me grand bohni karwa di aapne.” Alongside the teaser, Kapil wrote, “Coming on 21st august”. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shehnaaz Gill on Entering The Show With Sidharth Shukla, ‘I'm Over The Top Excited’

Check out the teaser here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Also Read - Bhuj-The Pride of India Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

As soon as Kapil dropped the teaser, the fans started dropping comments and appreciation. As per the new format, the cast has now resorted to virtual interactions and the set has been changed entirely. Earlier last month, Kapil had shared a picture of himself posing with the cast in which they were seen at a COVID vaccination centre asking ‘are you vaccinated?’

Are you excited to watch the new season of The Kapil Sharma show?