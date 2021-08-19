Mumbai: The Kapil Sharma Show is finally coming back and its team is all set to make people laugh again. This Saturday, the show will welcome the cast of Bhuj: The Pride of India – Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi, Punjabi singer and actor Amy Virk and Sharad Kelkar. Whereas on Sunday, the cast of Bell Bottom – Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and producer of the movie; Jackky Bhagnani on Sun 22nd Aug.Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Not Akshay Kumar But Ajay Devgn To be The First Guest | Watch

However, ahead of the show’s premiere, Rochelle Rao has expressed excitement and has said that she was really looking forward for the same. “Yes, I am returning back to comedy which is a space I love. Making people laugh isn’t easy but I love it and the show feels like I’m returning back to the family. I also feel that getting a chance to put a smile onto people’s faces during these unsure times is something I am definitely looking forward to, because eventually happy moments and a good laugh is what we all need right now!,” she said. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Sumona Chakravarti is Back With Bang, Archana Puran Singh Reveals All

Apart from Rochelle, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti and Kiku Sharda are also making a comeback on the show. Comedians Sudesh Lehri and Gaurav Gera have been roped in. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh And Others Welcome Sudesh Lahiri As They Begin Shoot

Earlier, the first teaser of the show was released which revealed that the first episode will be graced by Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. In the teaser, Kapil was heard saying, “pehle episode me grand bohni karwa di aapne.” Sharing the teaser, Kapil wrote, “Coming on 21st august”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

How excited are you to watch the new season of The Kapil Sharma show?