The Kapil Sharma Show: The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to have a musical weekend with Sonu Nigam. Hariharan, Shaan, Sameer Khan, Talat Aziz, and others are set to grace the Kapil Sharma hosted show, The Kapil Sharma Show. During the show, Kapil asked the ace singers to inhale helium gas and sing a few lines from their songs. In the promo, Sonu Nigam, Shaan, and Hariharan sing by inhaling helium gas and it will make you go ROFL. Sonakshi Sinha and Rashi Sood joined the singers too.Also Read - Saif Ali Khan Shares Being a Landlord Is 'Headache', Reveals, 'I Get Calls About AC And Leakage'

While Shaan sang Chaand Sifaarish, Harihan crooned to Chappa Chappa Charkha Chale but it was Sonu’s child-like version of Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin that left everyone in splits. While it was a laughter session, Archana Puran Singh and Harihan cheered for Sonu when he managed to hit the high note in the helium-induced voice. Also Read - Is Archana Puran Singh Ready to Quit The Kapil Sharma Show if Navjot Singh Sidhu Returns?

Later, Kapil joked, “Ye soch rahe honge bade bade singers se ye karva rahe hain, sharam nahi aati (They must be thinking what are we doing with such big singers).” Also Read - 'Archana Puran Singh ki Chair Khatre Me Hain!' Navjot Singh Sidhu's Resignation Sends Twitter Into Meme-Fest Over The Kapil Sharma Show

Watch Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)



Sonu even took a dig at his acting career. When Archana asked, “Why don’t you act?”, he responded by saying, “Mera Jaani Dushman ka experience itna acha raha hai ki maine socha yahin se namaste kar leta hun (I have had such a great experience during Jaani Dushman that I thought let’s just not try further.)”

The Kapil Sharma Show returned in August with a new season in August. The show featuresBharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh. The last episode of the show the previous season was aired on January 31, 2021, which was right before Kapil became a father for the second time. The show featured Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, and Archana Puran Singh with the main host Kapil Sharma.