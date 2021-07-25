The Kapil Sharma Show Teaser Out: The Kapil Sharma Show hosted by Kapil Sharma is making a comeback on the TV screens soon. Ahead of the premiere of the show, the makers dropped the first teaser and fans can’t be more excited. In the teaser, Kapil Sharma announces that his team including Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh are fully vaccinated and he further urges the audience to get their jabs too and join the team on the sets of the show. However, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the makers have not yet decided if they would invite a live audience, as per the source.Also Read - Sumona Chakravarti Not Part of The Kapil Sharma Show? Actor Says 'If It Doesn't Work Out Then It Wasn't Meant For You'

In the teaser, Kapil wonders where is Archana Puran Singh and then he is heard saying, "Laughter is the best medicine but only after getting a vaccination."

Sharing the teaser, Kapil Sharma wrote, "#thekapilsharmashow new season #comingsoon 🙏 stay tuned to @sonytvofficial for more information 🙏 #tkss #happiness. (sic)"

Watch Here:

Earlier, Kapil announced the new season of the comedy show with a picture of the entire cast. He wrote, “New beginning with all the old faces #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #blessings #gratitude #comingsoon.”

The Kapil Sharma show is speculated to go on-air in late August.

The last episode of the show was aired on January 31, 2021, which was right before Kapil became a father for the second time. The show featured Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, and Archana Puran Singh with the main host Kapil Sharma.