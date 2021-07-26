Mumbai: The singing reality show Indian Idol 12 will reportedly conclude on August 15 and the grand finale will go for long 12 hours (12 pm to 12 am) with many celebrities, legendary singers such as Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, and more will perform at the stage or just grace the show with presence. Now, a source close to the development revealed to SpotBoyE that the much-awaited The Kapil Sharma Show will take over the time slot of Indian Idol 12 after the singing reality show will air its grand finale on ‘August 15’.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Aditya Narayan Reacts To Reports Of Participating In The Show, Here's What He Has To Say

The source was quoted as saying, “The Kapil Sharma Show will air from next month in August. The premiere date is yet to be confirmed but it will be taking over Indian Idol 12’s slot as the singing reality show will be airing its finale episode on August 15.” Reportedly, the winners of past seasons will also be seen gracing the show and enthrall the audience with their stunning performances. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan Stuns All As He Plays Tabla While Singing, Fans Compare Him To Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Currently, the top six contestants are Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukha Priya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal, and Nihal Tauro. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show Teaser Out: Kapil Sharma-Archana Puran Singh And Others Give Dose of Laughter

Meanwhile, : The Kapil Sharma Show hosted by Kapil Sharma is making a comeback on the TV screens soon. The cast includes Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh. The last episode of the show was aired on January 31, 2021, which was right before Kapil became a father for the second time. The show featured Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, and Archana Puran Singh with the main host Kapil Sharma.