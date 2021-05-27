Mumbai: There is good news for all The Kapil Sharma Show fans as the rib-tickling comedy is all set to make a comeback. As per the latest reports, Kapil Sharma and the entire TKSS team is set to return with their laughing riot’s new season on Sony Entertainment Television. A Telly Chakkar report claims that the artists will be back on the small screen with the show on July 21. The Kapil Sharma Show went off-air in February. Also Read - TRP Report Week 20: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Tops The Chart; Anupamaa Maintains No. 4 Position

The makers will again hit the TV screen with a new season which was later confirmed by Kapil Sharma himself when in March the comedian-actor shared a post saying he plans to add new people to the creative team. Also Read - Debina Bonnerjee Supports Fashion Industry With Her Unique Initiative on Social Media

All You Need to Know About The Kapil Sharma Show’s New Format And Artists

Meanwhile, the new season will have an improvised and a different format as compared to the last season. Reportedly, the shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show new season will begin from the first week of July. Earlier, the information was unwrapped, that the new season of the show will include Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh with the addition of new actors and writers to the team. Also Read - Hina Khan in Rs 7K Embroidered Traditional Suit is Here To Satiate The Fashion Hungry Eyes| See Pics

The certainty of having a live audience to enjoy the show is yet to be disclosed and a dependent factor on the pandemic situations and protocols by July. Previously, Sharma said to IANS in an interview, “I am excited and happy to welcome new talent – actors and writers on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion for entertainment.”

The show will be co-produced by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) and Banijay Asia like the previous season.

On the professional front, Kapil is also gearing up to make his digital debut with Netflix. Though the show has been kept under wraps, it is expected to release by the end of this year. Announcing the venture, he took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world, and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity.”

Meanwhile, Kapil is going through a boon in personal life too, a few months ago, Kapil and Ginni became parents for the second time in February.

-Written by Apoorva Girdhar