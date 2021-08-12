Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan starrer Koi Mil Gaya completed 18 years on August 10. While it is one of the most successful sci-fi movies, it was Rohan and Jadoo’s friendship that won everyone’s heart.Also Read - Pooja Hegde on Mohenjo Daro Failure: When You're Not a Star-Kid, People See Your First Film as Audition

While everyone knows that the movie featured Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in key roles, do you know that it was one of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors who essayed the role of Jadoo? Actor Indravadan Purohit played the role of Jadoo in the movie. He is the same actor who once appeared in the Dilip Joshi starrer popular sitcom as a relative of Dayaben. He was seen in the episode where Sundar had visited Mumbai with his Shri Sai Bhakt Mandal.

Indravadan Purohit featured in several TV shows and movies. Reportedly, he acted in over 250 movies in over six languages. The actor was also seen in Baal Veer as Dooba Dooba. Unfortunately, Indravadan Purohit passed away on September 28, 2014.

Meanwhile, earlier in June, Hrithik Roshan announced the new film in the Krrish franchise while celebrating 15 years of Krrish. In the caption of his post, he also hinted at ‘the past’ being done and seeing what ‘the future’ holds.

On the other hand, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular Indian television comedy shows running for over a decade. Recently, the show completed 13 years. The show is now also set to enter the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest-running Indian sitcom. The show has previously registered itself in the Limca Book Of World Records for the same.