Mumbai: Television actor Tina Dutta never fails to disappoint fans with her stunning looks. She often set fire on social media with her too-hot-to-handle pictures. Once again, the actor is dropping jaws with her latest picture. On Saturday, Tina Dutta took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a gorgeous picture. In this picture, Tina can be seen posing shirtless, in a blazer. What added hotness to her look was Tina’s black goggles and high-heels. “Being sexy is only in the attitude you carry rather than the clothes you dress in .. also your attitude decides your modesty and not the clothes you dress in!!” Tina wrote while sharing the picture.Also Read - Tina Datta Asks Cyber Cell to Take Strict Action After a Troll Abused Her For Sharing Topless Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Tinzi In TinzelTown✨🧚‍♀️ (@tinadatta)

The picture is now winning hearts and leaving fans stunned. The comment section of Tina’s post is flooded with fire emojis. Several fans took to the comment section and called Tina ‘Hottie’. While one of the fans called her ‘bomb’, another social media user called her ‘Fire’. ‘stunning’, another fan commented. Also Read - Uttran’s Tina Dutta Flaunts Her Figure in a Red Bikini! 7 Times She Proved She’s a Fashionista

This is not the first time that Tina Dutta shared a super hot picture of herself. She often drops such stunning pictures on her social media handle.

Check Out Tina Dutta’s Hottest Posts Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Tinzi In TinzelTown✨🧚‍♀️ (@tinadatta)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Tinzi In TinzelTown✨🧚‍♀️ (@tinadatta)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Tinzi In TinzelTown✨🧚‍♀️ (@tinadatta)

Meanwhile, Tina Dutta rose to fame with Uttaran in which she played the role of Ichca. After this, she also appeared in the mythological show Shani and the supernatural horror series Daayan.