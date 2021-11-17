Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta’s unseen pictures from her very first Tv show is doing rounds on the internet and here is the reason for the fans to rejoice. The actor kick-started her career with the Tv show ‘Hum Sab Baraati’ in 2004. Helmed by Sanjay Chhel, the viewers loved the show for its interesting storyline revolving around a family that specialises in arranging weddings. Recently, she took to Instagram to share some of the throwback pictures from her first show and we can’t get our eyes off her.Also Read - Taarak Mehta's Babita Ji Aka Munmun Dutta Stuns Fans With Her Weight Loss Transformation | Pics Will Leave You Motivated

Check Out The Photos Here:

Munmun Looks Stunning In Parrot Green Lehenga:

The photo is from the first day at the shoot of the Tv show where she can be seen looking oh-so-gorgeous in stunning parrot green lehenga . She wrote, "Incidentally, the first picture was from my First day of the shoot indeed. I had zero experience whatsoever..! I used to get cold feet infront of others, Fumble with my dialogues, would get scolded or laughed at too until I started learning things."

Munmun Dutta Flaunts Her Perfectly Toned Abs:

In the photo, Munmun can be seen acing the dance steps with co-star Delnaaz Irani. While Munmun played the role of Meethi in the comedy show, Delnaaz played the role of Harsha. Delnaaz is seen wearing a royal blue silk saree.

Munmum Goes Bold In Black Lehenga:

In the photo, Munmun can be seen gracing the show in sexy black lehenga that comes with halter neck and backless blouse.

A Scene From The Show:

In the photo, Munmun can be seen enacting a scene along with co-stars Delnaaz Irani and Bhavana Balsaver.

Munmun In Lavender Coloured Lehenga:

Munmun Dutta is a vision to behold in a sexy lehenga look.

Munmun Dutta Is A Basanti For Gabbar Singh:

Munmun Dutta dolls-up as Basanti for the reel-life Gabbar.

Munmun From ‘Hum Sab Baraati’:

Munmun Dutta shared the throwback pictures from the set of the popular comedy show and wrote, “#throwback While unpacking my stuff in my new apartment, found these really really old memories tucked away in a suitcase. Stills from my first ever show, Hum Sab Baarati. So happy and grateful for all my life experiences.”