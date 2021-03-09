Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s song Tera Suit has become the top trending video on YouTube. The Bigg Boss 14 contestants have starred in a music video curated by Tony Kakkar. The song, which was being highly anticipated by the JasLy fans, released on Monday to a wide buzz and instantly crawled up the charts. As we write this, the video has fetched 7.8 million views within a day of its release. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Ignores Jasmin Bhasin, Tags Only Aly Goni And Tony Kakkar in New Insta-Post

Featuring Jasmin and Aly in quirky avatars, Tera Suit shows some brilliant chemistry between the two stars. Both the actors were also seen celebrating the success of their song together. Aly, in fact, combined the Women’s Day celebrations with the success of their song and also surprised Jasmin with a special gift. The videos and pictures of the two having fun while dancing to the beats of Tera Suit are going viral on social media. Check these out: Also Read - 'Itni Jealousy'! Rubina Dilaik Gives Shoutout To Aly Goni Sans Jasmin Bhasin For His New Song ‘Tera Suit’, Fans Get Furious

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JasLy 🌸 (@jasly._.bae)

Jasmin and Aly have impressed the fans with their chemistry in Bigg Boss 14. The fans of the show broke down seeing Aly crying like a baby when Jasmin got eliminated in one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Their equation only grew deeper in the coming days and both of them even talked about their marriage plans in the future.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Earlier, Tony had created an equally popular music video with Bigg Boss 13 couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Both the stars could be seen in a glamorous avatar in the video titled Shona Shona. What are your thoughts on Tera Suit though?