Lock Upp Judgement Day: In the recent episode of Lock Upp, Zeeshan Khan was eliminated after he lost his cool and got into an ugly fight with Azma Fallah. He got into a heated argument with fellow contestant Azma who made derogatory remarks about his girlfriend and family. In the judgement day episode, Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Zeeshan and she supported Azma. Kangana said: "I cannot take Monday's episode out of my head, it has affected me so much. Azma I apologize to you for the physical assault you had to go through. Genuinely apologise to you and to all, the essence of humanity is shown in reality shows. Zeeshan has disappointed me so much also he has anger issues."

Kangana Ranaut further took Anjali's name after she destroyed Azma's name. She said, "Anjali Arora you also targeted Azma, you cried even when you got the slightest scratch. But in this case you destroyed Azma's makeup, don't you think that might be important for her? I gave you 3 warnings, you ignored my warnings. You are also assaulting everyone possible."

Kangana supported Azma by saying, Azma has said double meaning things, it is subjected to interpretation. Now that is Zeeshan's problem that he interpreted something else. Only Payal Rohtagi and Shivam Sharma helped Azma, your reactions are very good, we aren't Chief Justice of India, but good that you've supported Azma. Also, Kangana said that Anjali you are in revenge mode and always venting your frustration and desperation on Azma, Hence I give you punishment of confinement.

Meanwhile, Prince Narula has entered the house and Azma Fallah has confessed that she has a crush on him. Kangana made her dance with Narula on ‘Ishq Wala Love’ song.

Karan Kundrra, who has appeared as a jailer in some episodes of Lock Upp, reacted to the video. He wrote, “Gayi bhains paani mein.”