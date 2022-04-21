TRP List Week 15: The top five shows for week 15 this year is out with Anupamaa once again ruling the small screen. The show is followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on number 2 and Imlie on number 3. This week, Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai share the same spot on the top five TV shows list.Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Creates A Trending Reel On Instagram, 'Expression Queen', Says A Fan

Anupamaa has been trending widely for many weeks in a row now. The show, produced by Rajan Shahi stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna among others in important roles. The story of Anupama, a middle-aged housewife who refuses to lead her life according to the patriarchy has impressed the viewers. The current track in the show where Anuj and Anupama are getting married and facing all the challenges together has especially got the audience's attention. This is probably why Anupamaa continues to be on the top.

The other shows Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Chahatein also belong to the same channel – Star Plus. Kumkum Bhagya is the only non-Star Plus show on the list of top five shows from week 15.

Interestingly, Anupamaa has got 2.8 ratings, followed by Ghum Hai with 2.2, and Imlie, YRKKH at 2.1. Yeh Hai Chahatein, which is at number 4 has got 2.0 ratings and ZEE TV’s Kumkum Bhagya has 1.8. This also makes Star Plus the highest-ranked channel in week 15 with 181 scores, followed by Sab TV with 129 and Colors TV at 116.

Meanwhile, the Anupamaa fans are super happy with the TRP list. The #MaAn fans have already been talking about the show’s currently storyline and how it qualifies as the top story on TV for the longest time. Your thoughts on Anupama ruling your TV screens?